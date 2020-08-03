Fire heavily damaged a three-story, multi-family home, on Wilmington's East Side.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of East 10th Street just after midnight Monday, August 3, for reports of a possible subject trapped.
They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor of the home. Everyone made it out safely.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn to his wrist; he was treated and released from Wilmington Hospital.
The home sustained significant smoke damage and moderate fire damage, leaving it uninhabitable.