Talleyville firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in the Chalfonte subdivision on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, limiting damage to the rest of the home.
The alarm came in for Bodine Drive around 11:15 a.m., and the first Talleyville unit on scene minutes later reported smoke from an attached garage.
The flames were limited to the garage and the fire was under control in about fifteen minutes.
No one was hurt.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate.