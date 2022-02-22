The Firefly Festival announced its 2022 lineup Tuesday, with the highlights being headliners Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa across four days at the end of September.
Kicking off the Dover Woodlands mainstay on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with Halsey through Sunday, September 25th's Dua Lipa performance, other performers include Weezer, Big Sean, Avril Lavigne, Cold War Kids, and Manchester Orchestra.
You can see the full lineup here:
Limited-quantity presale tickets begin Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets start at $299, VIP tickets start at $739, and Super VIP tickets start at $2,699. They can be secured at FireflyFestival.com.