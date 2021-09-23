Now that most of the severe weather has passed, Firefly is getting back on-schedule.
Organizers said they'll open the festival gates at 7:30 p.m. Health screenings will begin at 6 p.m. at day parking and the north camping entry gate.
🌿📣 GREAT NEWS: pic.twitter.com/1PcJlru1Fn— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) September 23, 2021
Drenching rains and thunderstorms earlier in the day had led to the postponement of the festival's opening at 3 p.m. as planned. All camping tollbooths and RV and glamping fields were temporarily shuttered.
The severe weather also led organizers to request attendees to secure their camps and pop-up tents and shelter-in-place in their vehicles or seek out shelter at a local business.
It's unclear how the weather impacted the festival line-up with musical acts slated to begin at 3 p.m. Headliner Billie Eilish is scheduled to take the stage at 10:15 p.m.
"Please put on your rainboots and join us in the Woodlands for a night of fun," festival organized said on Twitter.
The four-day musical festival in the Woodlands ends Sunday.