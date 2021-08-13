The parent company of the Firefly Music Festival has announced that attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours in order to attend.
AEG Presents announced a two-level policy, with a full vaccination requirement beginning on October 1, but offering a buffer for before that point.
That's where Dover's Firefly Music Festival fits in, as the September 23-26 event will have the option of the negative COVID test.
“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents in a statement.
"We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”
AEG Presents added that the policy is open-ended, meaning they could reverse the policy if infection rates and transmission data improve, or if local jurisdictions counter their policy.
In a "Frequently Asked Question" on their website, they are asked "What if I forget My Proof of Vaccination?"
Their answer? "You won't get in. So please don't."
Mask use is not being required by AEG Presents.
AEG Presents said they will announce a limited refund availability for those who choose not to be vaccinated or tested closer to October 1.