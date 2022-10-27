Organizers with the Firefly Music Festival have just announced that there will be no event in 2023.
The message via Firefly's social media accounts was "after 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"
After cancelling the event in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Firefly renewed the festival in 2021 and 2022 using dates in September instead of the traditional summer months.
