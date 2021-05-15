A pair of fires this weekend caused heavy damage to an apartment building in Newark and a house in Smyrna, leaving residents in need of other living arrangements.
There's no word yet on the cause of the apartment fire, which displaced at least one tenant at the Coopers Place Apartments on Chestnut Crossing Drive near East Chestnut Hill Road.
Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m., and when Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder crews arrived, flames were visible on a balcony, and one apartment was damaged to the point that its occupant will be relocated within the complex.
Damage to the building is estimated at $75,000.00, and management will be evaluating each apartment to determine if occupants will be allowed back in.
The building's alarm system alerted the tenants to the fire, and no one was hurt.
Friday night, malfunctioning electrical equipment heavily damaged a house in Smyrna and forced its 2 adult occupants to seek a temporary living arrangement.
Investigators said Citizens Hose crews were called to the 500 block of Smyrna Landing Road near DuPont Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
When they got there, the back of the house was heavily involved.
Electrical equipment on the house's rear deck touched off the blaze, which caused roughly $175,000.00 in damage.
Smoke detectors alerted the house's occupants, but one, a woman, was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and was in stable condition.
The Red Cross is providing emergency shelter.