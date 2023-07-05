At least two Delaware homes were damaged Tuesday night as the result of fireworks.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a firefighter was injured battling a blaze on Apple Blossom Drive in the Camden area.
An investigation showed spent fireworks were placed inside a trash container, setting it on fire.
That fire extended to both the outside and part of the inside of the two-story home.
Damage was estimated at $250,000. They said the firefighter was send to Bayhealth Hospital in Dover for medical evaluation.
Fireworks also reportedly struck the roof of a home on Onaway Place in the Garfield Park neighborhood of New Castle.
That damage was estimated at $25,000, and there were no reported injuries.