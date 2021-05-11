Rehoboth Beach could go without fireworks on Independence Day weekend for a second straight year if the town's commissioners choose to follow the recommendation of the City Manager.
Sharon Lynn told a Board of Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday that Delaware Division of Public Health guidance makes holding July 3rd's event in Delaware's largest beach down unfeasible.
"My opinion is that we should not have fireworks this year. I think we're going to have sufficient crowds coming to the city, and it's going to be virtually impossible to look at the mandates for fireworks gatherings in common municipal areas."
Lynn said towns and organizations looking to hold fireworks shows would be required to conduct contact tracing, have hand sanitizer, mandating three-feet social distancing, and also require mask use throughout the event.
"CDC guidance for mask use for gatherings for over 250, that of course is a problem now, I don't know how we are going to have compliance with that."
Earlier in the meeting, Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks estimated there is only 40% mask use on the boardwalk, despite the city having a total mask mandate, some of which was voted down earlier on Tuesday's meeting.
"Unfortunately, the vast majority of individuals are not complying with the CDC guidelines, or the mandate to wear facial coverings. The majority of the individuals are pushing back when the family can social distance from others, and a lot of them are displaying their vaccination cards."
The Commissioners voted 4-2 (Yes - Susan Gay, Richard Byrne, Ed Chrzanowski, Pat Coluzzi; No - Mayor Stan Mills, Patrick Gossett) to drop down to match Delaware's current mask mandates of 6-feet outdoors, and total indoors.
The 6-foot limit is expected to be reduced to 3-feet when Governor Carney unveils the 28th Update to his State of Emergency Declaration later this week, which would go into effect on May 21.
Rehoboth has no say on the Boardwalk mask mandate at the moment, as that is specifically required by Carney, although it is possible that could be removed in the forthcoming update.
The city does currently plan to go ahead with its Summer Concert Series starting on June 11, although social distancing guidelines will be in place there, too.
While there could be music, there may not be fireworks, although Rehoboth has until June 1 to tell vendor Zambelli Fireworks whether they will cancel. Lynn told the meeting that Zambelli was willing to push their pre-paid credit for 2021 forward, if they choose to cancel.
Commissioner Richard Byrne said he supports whichever decision Lynn makes.
"I'm very supportive of the City Manager and our Police Chief making this decision. They have information that I don't have, they have insights that I don't have, I trust them to make the best decision based on all of the public safety protocols that are needed."
Ocean City, Maryland currently has fireworks shows listed for July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at both Northside Park and N. Division Street.