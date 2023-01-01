At around 3:30 this morning, some Frederica residents were awoken to their house on fire.
When help arrived, the fire was visible on the outside of the home, but was making its way inside too.
The fire was ruled as accidental, with damages estimated to $5,000.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire erupted inside an exterior trash container after spent fireworks were discarded into the container.
Two adults, three children, and two dogs made it outside without being harmed.
A few hours earlier in New Castle, a Todd Estates family experienced the same situation, as their home caught fire due to a discarded firework.
Seven adults were in the home and all parties were able to escape safely.
Damages for that home came to $8,000.