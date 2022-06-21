The two Independence Day fireworks planned in Ocean City, Maryland have been moved due a staffing storage at the vendor contracted to launch the shows.
The Town of Ocean City announced Tuesday that due to the shortage, they will now hold their full show on July 5th on the boardwalk, with music beginning at 8 p.m., and the fireworks display launching at 9:30.
Ocean City recommends viewing the show from the beach between the fishing pier and 3rd Street.
Also on July 5th, Eastern Shore native Jay Copeland, who appeared on American Idol, will hold a concert at Northside Park on 132rd Street, but there will be no fireworks connected to that performance.
North Ocean City residents who don't want to go downtown will have to go to July 3rd's "Sundaes In the Park Concert Series", with has a concert at 7 p.m., followed by what is described as an "intimate firework" show at 9 p.m.
Bethany Beach and Lewes are still planning to hold their fireworks shows on July 4, while Rehoboth's traditional July 3 show is still on for that night.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is also planning a July 3 cruise to watch fireworks from Lower Township, New Jersey.