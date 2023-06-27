If you're a long-time Delawarean, or a shopper here, it may still surprise you to see fireworks for sale at supermarkets and other retailers. You can buy them, but state law says you can only shoot them off on July 4th.
There are other quirks in Delaware fireworks laws. Big billboards also advertise fireworks for sale, which may add to the confusion. Fireworks tents have sprung up here and there. Fireworks can even be ordered by mail.
Under a change in Delaware law several years ago, consumer fireworks such as ground-based fountains as well as sparklers may be sold 30 days before Independence Day. But, they cannot be set off until Independence Day itself.
"Fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial mortars - anything that leaves the ground and is shot up in the air - is illegal, and has been illegal since the 1950s," Delaware Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said. "We're encouraging everyone just to leave the fireworks in the hands of the professionals."
Those that can be purchased and legally used can also cause damage. A consumer may put used devices into a trash can where they can catch fire. They have also been known to scare away dogs, even horses.
Amateur displays, however, are already going off a week ahead of the holiday.