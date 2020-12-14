New York state administered its first non-trial vaccine this morning to a health care worker. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was administered to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City, at about 9:20 a.m. ET Monday during a livestream organized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
After getting her first shot, Sandra said she felt hopeful:
"I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We're in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There's light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science. As a nurse, my practice is guided by science, and so I trust that. What I don't trust is that if I contract COVID, I don't know how it will impact me or those who I come in contact with. So I encourage everyone to take the vaccine."
Vaccine is arriving at locations across the country. It could be in Delaware as early as Tuesday. The state is slated to receive 8,775 doses, at first, designated for front-line health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care centers.
US Health secretary urges Americans to get Pfizer vaccine
"This is a 94% effective vaccine. It's going through every, every, aspect of FDA process with integrity and transparent data," US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Monday on “Today.”
"If you are recommended to get it and it's available for you, oh, please do get it. Protect yourself and protect those around you. Please get the vaccine," Azar said.
He reiterated that the US should have enough vaccine to inoculate 20 million people by the end of the month.
"We know we have a vaccine available to get to 20 million people by the end of December, and then a total of 50 million by the end of January, and, as Dr. Slaoui said, 100 million people by the end of March – but should have 100 million shots in arms by the end of February, between first and second doses."
More on the vaccine: Eleven months after the earliest recorded case of coronavirus in the United States, medical workers are preparing to give the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to arrive at administration sites this morning.
Thousands of vials of the vaccine were collected for distribution across the country Sunday after it passed its last regulatory hurdle.
It's up to states to allocate their share of vaccines, but the CDC has recommended that frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get the vaccine first. Officials warn it could be months before the vaccine becomes available to many Americans as the virus continues to surge, breaking grim state and national records.
US government negotiating order of additional 100 million vaccine doses, Pfizer CEO says
The United States is currently negotiating an additional order of 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. This is Bourla's first interview since his company's vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States.
"So far we have an agreement with the US government to provide them 100 million doses and this is a fixed order -- and we will provide those 100 million doses starting from now by the end of the first quarter and we will honor this commitment. But the US government is asking more. They have asked now for an additional 100 million doses from us," Bourla told Gupta Monday morning.
"We can provide them -- the additional 100 million doses -- but right now, most of that we can provide in the third quarter. The US government wants them in the second quarter," Bourla said. "We are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in their second quarter as well, but we haven't signed this agreement yet."
Bourla said he was "not at all" concerned the quality of the vaccine will diminish as manufacturing ramps up, because the firms have strict "high standards of quality."
"The 1.3 billion that we believe we will provide, they will definitely meet the highest standards of quality," Bourla said of doses expected in 2021. "Already we know how to do it and although it looks like a giant step, for us it's what we do every day. So right now, I feel quite comfortable that we will be able to do it smoothly."