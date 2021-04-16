Delaware now has its first cases of the COVID-19 variant strain from Brazil.
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Friday, April 16, 2021, that the state has three cases of the P.1 Brazil variant, first found in the U.S. in January.
Just this past week, 92 cases of COVID-19 variants were identified in the state.
In total, 167 adults ranging in age from 18 to 99 and 29 individuals under the age of 18 have contracted variant virus strains. Of those, 132 are from New Castle County. Forty-three are from Kent County, and 21 are from Sussex County
The most prevalent variants circulating in the state are the B.1.17 United Kingdom variant with 95 cases, first identified in the state in January, and the B.1.525 New York variant with 81 cases. Delaware has just one case of the South African variant, first identified in March.
"Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings," said the Division of Public Health.
According to the CDC, the UK, Brazil, South African, and California variants seem to spread "more easily" and "quickly" than other variants, which they caution may lead to more cases of COVID-19.
"So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway," the CDC said on its website on April 2, 2021.