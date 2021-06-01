A new 24-room luxury boutique hotel is slated to open along Wilmington's Market Street in early 2022.

The Buccini/Pollin Group's (BPG) latest project will be set in the 500 block of Market Street, just three blocks from its latest completed project, The Cooper, which hosted a ribbon cutting on May 27, 2021, in the 200 block. Currently unnamed, the hotel will have a $300 price point and cater to a different demographic than those wo choose to stay at the 217-room Hotel du Pont.

"It'll be the first in the city's history. There were some smaller hotels 70, 80, 90 years ago, but this would be really the first modern boutique hotel," said BPG's Rob Buccini. "We'll have a ground floor restaurant, we'll have a lower level speakeasy, and a really, really amazing rooftop bar and restaurant."

As Wilmington continues to develop and grow, and more people move here, they'll have friends and family who come here to visit and will need places to stay, so Mayor Mike Purzycki thinks now is a great time for a new temporary stay offering.

"The hotel is a great idea," Purzycki said. "It's got a beautiful restaurant associated with it, and it just gives another hospitality option that I think works in the city where we've got so many people coming and going all the time. I think this just gives them another good alternative."

The world is also coming out of the other side of a pandemic, and Buccini said they're watching market trends and seeing that people are looking to get out of the house after being cooped up for more than a year.

"We've already started to see that," he said. "In the last two weeks, since the United States has opened up, we're seeing the demand for high-end travel come back. The Hotel du Pont is filling back up quickly. As people get vaccinated and people feel more comfortable with COVID coming to an end, we're starting to see a return to normalcy."

In a line of recent development successes, Purzycki said a new boutique hotel would just continue to pile on wins for a city he said, at least developmentally, is coming to a point where it no longer feels like improving is a necessity, but a bonus.

"I tried to describe when you reach a tipping point or critical mass or whatever it is," Purzycki said. "If you take a look at the three, four, five projects that are going on downtown today, I think it just pushes us past that point where people are saying, 'Well, when are you going to be finished?' It feels very finished, although there's obviously a lot of potential to go."

And there's at least one more big draw for Delaware's tourism market that will define its place in the country for years to come.

"We've gained an incredible amount of notoriety from Joe Biden being our president," Buccini said. "So we're seeing a lot of demand for people wanting to come visit the city of Wilmington, which we think is long-term with the president being from here, and then all the things that will follow those terms."

Philadelphia-based real estate and hospitality company Method Co. will operate the hotel, once opened.