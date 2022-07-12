Delaware has become the 39th state to report a case of monkeypox.
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said the case, which is considered probable pending a confirmation test by the Centers for Disease Control, involves a 41-year-old New Castle County man.
According to DPH, the man is self-isolating, and public health is working with him to identify any possible close contacts.
DPH said the Delaware man did not report any travel or exposure to someone known to have monkeypox (MPX), but is believed to have been exposed to the virus after "close intimate contact" with an individual in early July.
"The Delaware Division of Public Health has prepared to respond to MPX cases," said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. "As we work to confirm our first case in the state, we encourage Delawareans to be aware of being in close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We will continue to monitor this situation closely."
Monkeypox is rare but can make you sick, causing a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness.
The incubation period is typically seven to 14 days but can be as long as 21 days. The illness itself typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal.