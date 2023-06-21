The state Division of Public Health (DPH) has reported the first case of rabies in an animal in Delaware this year in a groundhog found near Bringhurst Woods Park off of Washington Street Extension and Carr Road.
According to state officials, a human and their dog had been exposed to the potentially rabid groundhog last week in a residential neighborhood.
The groundhog tested positive and state officials recommended the individual and their dog receive treatment.
Public health officials are also asking anyone who thinks they might have been bitten, scratched by, or encountered a groundhog or feral cat in that area to immediately contact their health care provider or call the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4995.
Officials said this is the first confirmed case of rabies in the state this year after having tested 75 animals for the viral disease so far.
Last year nearly 200 animals were tested with eleven coming back positive, but none of them were a groundhog.