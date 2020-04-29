New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is laying the groundwork for the disbursement of over $300 million in federal funding through the CARES Act passed by Congress on March 27, 2020.
In an address broadcast live over the county's Facebook page on Tuesday April 28, 2020, Meyer said the first thing going into place will be transparency.
Meyer said there are expenditure restrictions put in place by the U.S. Treasury and the county has joined the Delaware COVID-19 Anti-Fraud Coalition.
"Here in New Castle County we plan to go a step further," said Meyer. "Within the next few days you will see CARESAct.nccde.org go live. Just like we do with all of your money, you will have an opportunity to go online and see where this money is being spent."
Among the first allocations of CARES Act funds is $5 million to be split among New Castle County municipalities for non-budgeted COVID-19 expenses.
"Funding will be available proportionate to population," said Meyer. "The primary reason we're getting out and announcing this today is we want municipal leaders to know if they see emergencies in their municipality, in their city or town, and there are emergency expenditures they need to make, resources are there to reimburse them."
New Castle County volunteer fire companies will share $1 million in COVID-19 expense reimbursements.
And direct money will go to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.
"Ten-thousand dollars of Heroes Pay to first responders," said Meyer. "Our first responders are out there every single day protecting us. We need to make sure they know they are protected. They are, so many of them, taking extraordinary risks. So we wanted to start by making sure they know how much we as a community appreciate and support them during this time. This Heroes Pay will be recognized as hazard pay to first responders."
First responders in county and municipal governments and full time fire company first responders who are working during this time may be eligible for the bonus.
Meyer stressed all allocations and reimbursements are subject to legal review and the guidelines put out by the U.S. Treasury.