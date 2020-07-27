Delaware Military Academy was the only first-time winner as the DIAA unveiled their 2019-20 sportsmanship awards.
The Dale Farmer State Champions in Sportsmanship go to schools who emphasized sportsmanship through campaigns at their schools. Schools were asked to send the DIAA information about their programs.
It's unclear how many schools entered.
The 2019-20 winners, along with numbers of years winning the honor:
- Brandywine High School (4)
- Caesar Rodney High School (10)
- Cape Henlopen (4)
- Caravel Academy (12)
- Caravel Academy Middle School (2)
- Charter School of Wilmington (7)
- Conrad School of Science (11)
- Delaware Military Academy (1)
- McKean High School (11)
- Middletown High School (4)
- Mt. Pleasant High School (4)
- Newark Charter School (5)
- Sanford School (9)
- Sussex Tech High School (14)
- Tatnall School (6)
- William Penn High School (23)
The Dale Farmer State Champions in Sportsmanship award is named in recognition and memory of Dale Farmer, the first executive director of DIAA and the 2016 recipient of the DIAA Lifetime Achievement Award.