Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday that closed southbound I-495 at Naamans Road for two hours.
The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on January 31, 2022, and involved a tow truck pulling a box truck, a car, a pick-up truck, and an SUV, which ended up well off the road into a stand of trees.
New Castle County paramedics said one person suffered head and spinal injuries and was flown by a Delaware State Police helicopter in serious condition.
Four other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware Department of Transportation crews shut down I-495 at the Pennsylvania state line and diverted traffic onto southbound I-95.