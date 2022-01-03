New Castle County paramedics said five people were injured, three critically, in a two car crash on northbound Route 13 at Franklin Avenue in Wilmington Manor on Sunday, January 2, 2022, around 3 p.m.
Three people were trapped for a short time in the wreckage before being rescued by firefighters from Wilmington Manor, and Good Will fire companies, along with a unit from the Delaware Air National Guard.
Medics treated three men, approximately aged 25, 30, and 50. Each was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware State troopers are investigating the crash.