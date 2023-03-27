New Castle County police have rounded up five teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, and charged them with attempted murder in connection with a shooting involving a police officer on March 18, 2023, in Dunleith.
Police said the teens were spotted in an allegedly stolen car along the Route 9 corridor by an officer driving an unmarked vehicle, who began tailing them.
The suspect car turned onto Hastie Drive in the Dunleith neighborhood at which point it stopped, and suspects got out and started firing at the unmarked police vehicle.
The police vehicle was hit several times but the officer escaped uninjured.
The suspect car was able to avoid separate pursuits by New Castle County and Wilmington police and got away.
Police spotted the car unoccupied the next day at Cedar Tree Apartments. As a result of an ongoing investigation, the five teens were identified.
The juveniles were eventually tracked down with the assistance of a number of specialized units including the New Castle County Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the United States Marshals Task Force, the New Castle County Police Special Investigations Squad, and the Wilmington Police Department.
The teens are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.
County police said through their investigation they were able to recover five stolen vehicles and two guns.