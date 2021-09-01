The first downpours in what is expected to be hours worth of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida began hitting the region Wednesday morning.
The worst is still to come.
Here is what is expected from Ida.
Hours of rain from the remnants of Ida
Rain was already falling before daybreak Wednesday and heavier rain will likely develop over our northern neighborhoods as Wednesday morning goes on. However, the heaviest widespread rain is expected after 1 p.m. Wednesday and it should continue through the night and early Thursday morning. This is the time period that also carries the best chance of severe storms.
The rain is expected to exit Thursday morning, but not before sopping the region.
Rain amounts of up to 6-plus inches are possible. The flash flooding threat is greatest north of the I-95 corridor with the severe storm threat the greatest in South Jersey, Delaware and shore points. Everyone in the region, however, should be prepared for the possibility of street flooding as well as river and creek flooding since pockets of heavy rain could hit just about anywhere.
The area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday morning.
Here are the estimated rain totals:
- Berks County, Lehigh Valley, northernmost Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties - 4 to 6-plus inches
- Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and I-95 Corridor - 2 to 4 inches
- Areas southward are looking at 1 to 3 inches, with the lowest amounts likely near the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware.
- We are expecting severe storms to come with the heavy rain. Specifically, isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out for the region Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northern Ocean County through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Expect more warnings and alerts through the day.
It won't take much rain for flooding to begin because the ground has been saturated by recent storms including the remnants of Fred and Henri. Recent localized downpours caused flooding in portions of Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties as well as parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties this past weekend—an indication that much of the region is vulnerable to flooding.
Just 1 inch of rain in a three-hour period could bring flooding to some towns within the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Philadelphia.
The WPC (Weather Prediction Center under NWS) 1-day/24-hour rainfall forecast for southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday is on par with that of a 100-year flood. That means that a flood event of this magnitude only has a 1% chance of happening any given year. The last 100-year flood in our region took place in July.
Even after the rain stops, flooding remains a concern Thursday as water will continue to swell creaks and rivers, hence why the First Alert continues until midday.
High tornado risk
On Wednesday the region will be in the 10% tornado risk area, which is significantly high.
Most of South Jersey and Delaware have the best chance of seeing an isolated tornado on Wednesday. But the threat can't be ruled out in Philadelphia and the suburbs.
According to the National Weather Service, the last two 10% tornado threats in our region occurred on Sept. 3, 2020, and Aug. 4, 2020, during Isaias in which there were five confirmed tornadoes.
So far this year, the National Weather Service Mount Holly has issued 35 tornado warnings in our region, one shy of the record set last year.
What you can do to prepare for the storm's impacts
Even as rain starts to fall, you can still get prepared for the storm.
Check your basement, make sure sump pump is working and move out any important items you don't want to get wet.
Make sure you charge your device as you could lose power during the storm. If you have any backup power banks, make sure those are also charged up.
Have a meeting point with family should you need to leave your home.
Also, you may want to reconsider travel on Wednesday afternoon and night due to flooding and poor visibility from the storms. Remember the saying: "turn around don't drown."