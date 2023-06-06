The latest run of commercial airline service from Wilmington is continuing to be successful as Avelo Airlines prepares to expand its flight options later this month.
Avelo said they have served over 50,000 customers on more than 400 flights since beginning service from the New Castle Airport on February 1, ending Delaware's distinction of being the only state without regularly scheduled commercial airline service.
Avelo is using a Boeing 737-800 in Wilmington, which has a capacity of 189 passengers.
Flights from Wilmington were 90% full in March according to an April press conference, and while the updated numbers would imply a drop from that level, flights are still averaging well above half-full.
Currently Avelo is flying to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach, Florida.
Eight new locations are scheduled to be brought online by a second Boeing 737-800 on June 22:
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Savannah, Georgia
- Daytona, Florida
- Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington, North Carolina
- Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina
One change from the April announcement is that previously-announced service to Melbourne-Cocoa Beach, Florida along the Space Coast has been dropped.
Avelo will only fly to that airport from New Haven, Connecticut and Raleigh-Durham.
In celebrating the new destinations, Avelo is offering a limited-availability $19 fare on flights on the new routes completed by July 31, if booked by June 8. For more information visit www.aveloair.com
In a statement, Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said the airline is pleased to offer more options.
“Taking a family vacation or long weekend getaway this summer is now more affordable than ever. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo’s popular summer destinations easier than an irresistible $19 fare. We are excited for these new routes to take flight later this month and are very encouraged by the continued Custom enthusiasm we are seeing at ILG. The momentum we are experiencing here is a strong testament to the convenient, affordable and reliable alternative Avelo offers travelers from across Philly and the greater Delaware Valley region.”
Avelo does charge extra for checked bags, overhead carry-on bags, and other amenities.
Avelo currently has 90 crewmembers working out of ILG, which is one of the airline's six hubs.
The Delaware River & Bay Authority, which runs the airport, said they receive $4.39 for each person who boards a flight.
Tuesday's announcement of the sale comes exactly one year after Frontier announced they were suspending service from ILG. In their 2021-22 run in Delaware, Frontier only flew to-and-from Orlando from Wilmington.