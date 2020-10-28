A flood watch is in effect for all of Delaware as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to blast through the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday.
The National Weather Service says 2-4 inches of rain is expected, with road and small stream flooding possible.
Rain is forecast to start in the early-morning hours on Thursday, and continue into early Friday.
Contrary to a tropical system, a chill could be left in Zeta's wake, with the possibility of a frost or freeze, especially in northern Delaware on Friday night with temperatures dropping to, or below, freezing.
After hitting coastal Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane, the core of the decaying storm is projected to pass through Sussex County in the Thursday evening timeframe with estimated winds of 15-25 m.p.h and gusts of up to 30.