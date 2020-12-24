Drenching rains are flooding streets and high winds have left more than more 14,900 customers in New Castle County in the dark on Christmas Eve.
The highest number of customers in the dark are in the Brandywine Hundred, Talleyville, Arden, and Brookside areas, according to Delmarva Power's outage map, at 11:16 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Outages could last through at least part of Christmas Day.
In Sussex County, Delaware Electric Cooperative reported more than 4,800 customers were in the dark in Sussex County, as of 11:30 p.m.
After we saw a wind gust of 63 mph in Wilmington, maximum predicted wind gusts could reach 70 mph. Delaware Beach and Jersey Shore communities have the greatest possibility of widespread power outages due to wind gusts nearing hurricane strength. Winds could topple holiday décor.
Flooding was also reported in Wilmington's Trolley Square neighborhood. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall before the storm is over.
A Flood Warning in New Castle County expires at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 a.m.
Temperatures start warm Thursday, in the upper 50s, but drop rapidly through the day with real-feel temperatures feeling more like 25 degrees.