Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline.
The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
That would put it in the top 10 for recorded highest flooding in the area, with the record of 9.26 feet set during a 2016 January Nor'easter.
The Indian River Bay does not have forecasted levels, but points at Rosedale Beach and at the Inlet both reached moderate flood stages on Sunday.
Flooding is expected to be worse further south on Delmarva, where Chincoteague, Virginia issued a local state of emergency on Sunday through Tuesday, with voluntary evacuations in place, especially for the Bunker Hill and Ocean Breeze communities on the southern edge of the island.
Delaware's ocean dunes appeared to be holding up through Sunday afternoons high tide, although water was lapping up to the dunes in both Bethany Beach and just north of the Indian River Bridge.
Many of Delaware's beaches did not fully recover from an elongated May nor'easter that created several foot cliffs at dune crossings, requiring emergency repairs just before the start of the summer tourist season.
The National Weather Service is expecting 20-30 m.p.h. winds to continue at the Delaware coast through at least Wednesday, which will continue to pump ocean water into back bays.
In addition, rain continues to be a factor for areas that have seen between 2-4 inches of rain since Friday, and could see another 2-4 inches of rain before the system pulls away on Wednesday.
Estimated Rain Totals as of October 3, 2022 a.m. (Source: DEOS)
Slaughter Beach: 6.21"
Frederica: 4.20"
Bethany Beach: 3.86"
Dagsboro: 3.75"
Dover: 3.63"
Kenton: 3.51"
Claymont: 3.33"
Blackbird: 3.26"
Prices Corner: 2.73"
Newark: 2.34"
The overcast and rainy weather is also making for potentially record-setting temperatures.
The record lowest maximums for October 3 and 4 in Wilmington are 53 and 51 degrees, respectively. High temperatures over the new two days are forecast at about 55 degrees.
Last year, those two days were 81 and 83.