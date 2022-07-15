A Florida man is dead after a crash on I-295 southbound just before Route 13 near New Castle Friday afternoon.
Delaware River and Bay Authority officials said a 24-year-old Floridian drove his car into the back of a vehicle that had slowed due to a backup approaching I-95 just before 1 p.m. on July 15, 2022.
The man was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The impact led to two other vehicles becoming involved. The driver and three occupants of the vehicle struck by the unidentified Florida man were also taken to Christiana Hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured and were able to drive their vehicles away after the police investigation.
I-295 was shut down for 90 minutes, causing a 7-mile backup into New Jersey.