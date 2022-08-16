The White House said First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mrs. Biden is double-vaccinated, twice boosted and experiencing mild symptoms.
She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and will isolate from others for at least five days.
The First Lady will remain in South Carolina, where the Biden family was due to wrap up their vacation today.
A White House spokesman says the Pres. Biden tested negative today and will return to Washington - ending the day in Wilmington.
He will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others, and will has his testing cadence increased.