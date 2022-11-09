Flu has been on the move in Delaware.
According to the Division of Public Health, there was a six-fold increase in lab-confirmed cases of flu during the final week of October compared to the previous week. There have now been 254 positive cases, but hospitalizations related to flu remain low at 14.
No flu-related deaths had been reported as of October 29th.
DPH plans to start posting an influenza dashboard at its website with case numbers, vaccination details and other information this week. Data will be updated Thursdays on the ‘Weekly Flu Data’ link at flu.delaware.gov or visiting [myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov]myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov
“We are extremely excited to leverage the power and popularity of the My Healthy Community data portal platform to share the most currently available data on influenza,” DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “The portal has become most well-known for providing real time COVID-19 data. Now we can bring that same level of detail and transparency to the public with flu data as well.”
Health officials also report that there have been 398 RSV cases reported. There is concern as well that three viruses are circulating at the same time: influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
According to Delaware Public Health, these steps can help to contain the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and RSV:
- Get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and other illnesses for which vaccines are available.
- Stay home if sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue in a wastebasket afterward.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Sanitize commonly touched surfaces more frequently during the fall and winter.
- Wear a mask when cases are high or if you are at higher risk for respiratory illness.
Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies (including in grocery stores), participating medical provider offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (for their patients), and Division of Public Health clinics. While DPH no longer holds mass community flu clinics, it is offering flu vaccines at community-based locations where the DPH mobile units also provide additional health services.
Flu symptoms come on suddenly and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Some signs and symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, and body aches, chills, and fatigue. Testing can effectively help you determine which illness you have. Children, older adults, and those with chronic underlying medical conditions are most at risk for complications from the flu and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated now.
Those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school, and other gatherings and not return until they have been free of fever – with a temperature less than 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees C), without the use of fever-reducing medications – for at least 24 hours.
In addition, people with flu symptoms should avoid close contact with people in the household and stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other clear liquids. Over-the-counter medicines can provide symptom relief, but if you suspect you have influenza, call your doctor as they may decide to provide antiviral medications to help hasten recovery and prevent serious complications. Contacting your primary care provider is particularly important for those who feel very sick, are pregnant, or have chronic medical conditions.
DPH is sharing flu-related messaging through radio, print, and social media messaging and has distributed a toolkit to schools, community-based organizations, and medical providers to help encourage flu vaccination through their networks.
For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, visit flu.delaware.gov or call 1-800-282-8672.