For military pilot Frank Strahorn, the opportunity to once again ride in a Boeing Stearman truly was a dream.
"It was 79 years ago when I solo'd first in that airplane, and it brings back nice memories," he told WDEL.
Strahorn became a military pilot at age 20 and flew nearly two dozen missions over Japan during World War II.
At 97, he wasn't sure he'd ever sit in one of those planes again. But Wednesday, the Nevada-based non-profit Dream Flights brought a fully restored 1942 plane to New Castle Airport and took him for a spin.
"I remember it fairly well, how it felt, when you're flying in a PT-17, so I really enjoyed," he said.
He was ready to hop into the cockpit.
"The only thing that would have ben better is if I had the controls there to move around and fly the airplane."
Strahorn was one of seven veterans living at the Summit, a retirement facility in Hockessin, to link up with the Nevada-based non-profit Dream Flights. The organization is on a mission to travel across the country to give as many WWII veterans flights in restored aircraft as it can in the next 60 days. Delaware was just one stop along the way. The Boeing Stearman plane that was in Delaware Wednesday started its journey in Texas.
"It is the most heartwarming, joyful, overwhelming, emotional thing that you could ever experience. To see these guys and ladies go up as 90-something-year-old men and women, and when they come off of that plane, it's like they're 18 again. They're like 'I don't need my walkers anymore, let's go for another ride.' It's just so joyful and heartwarming to see them transform into youngsters again, really," said Katie Moore, a Dream Flights scheduler.
Barbara Watson, 95, was a nurse in the Army during WWII.
"It was fabulous, that's all I could say. I couldn't recognize any place below me...I probably hadn't been around to see it before. But it was really beautiful and nice, better than the commercial planes," she laughed.
Getting each veteran into and out of the aircraft is a three-person job. It takes strength, patience, and careful precision. But pilot James Sims, Moore, and another man do it a smile as they make each person feel safe and secure.
After each plane ride, the veteran signs his or her name to the tail of the plane. They also received a hat signed by the pilot that also thanks them for their service.
Hal Denemark, 95, was drafted into the Navy in 1944. He was on-board a ship from the Panama Canal to invade mainland Japan the day the war ended.
"Airplane rides, if they're uneventful, are successful," he laughed. "That's my theory."
But it was certainly not your typical day at the retirement home.
"It's a beautiful thing that these people do, and I appreciate that very much of course," he said. "It wasn't on my bucket list, but I'm going to put it on and then cross it off."
Scott Heim, 97, was also a military pilot in World War II, flying P-51 Mustangs on reconnaissance missions.
"It was just a refresh from older days, really, and different because it'd been so long since I sat in one like that," said Heim. "It was nice to have been able to experience it, and it was great for everybody that got the opportunity today to go up and fly."
Mike Beck, Heim's stepson, said he's pretty sure his stepfather signed up before he could even tell him about it. He was thrilled to watch him go up.
"I thought for being an ex-military pilot, he would really, really enjoy the opportunity to get back in the sky again," said Beck. "I think it's something that's in their blood, something they really really enjoy, and at 97 years old this is an opportunity of a lifetime. What these folks are doing for veterans is just a fantastic, fantastic opportunity," said Beck.