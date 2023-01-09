The report of an independent auditor regarding the administration of residential leases at Fort Dupont has been turned over to the Delaware Attorney General's Office of Public Trust for review.
The Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC) voted on the issue at its December board meeting.
"At the Corporation’s December 14th Board meeting, the Board voted to accept its Independent Auditor’s Report on Applying Agreed Upon Procedures (regarding the administration of residential leases at Ft. DuPont)," wrote Richard Forsten, attorney for the FDRPC in response to a request for comment.
"The Board also voted to refer the report to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Trust for review. Beyond that we have no further comment on the matter."
Forsten said the woman who served as site manager at Fort Dupont, and who oversaw the leasing program, is no longer employed by FDRPC.
"We do note, however, that as of November 1, 2022, all residential leasing issues at Fort DuPont are being handled by NAI Emory Hill, the property management firm which was the successful respondent to an RFP issued for such services," wrote Forsten.
The residential leasing audit, and the FDRPC Fiscal Year 2022 audit, were at the center of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) petition filed by Erica Lindsey with the state Attorney General's Office.
In its reply to the petition, the AG's office determined the FDRPC did violate FOIA, and went on to further admonish the organization based on previous FOIA petitions it had received.
"The above violation is not an isolated incident, but rather appears to be a continuation of a concerning pattern of the FDRPC of ignoring FOIA requests and responding only after the requestor has filed a petition with this office," the AG's office wrote. "On May 5, 2022, July 18, 2022, and October 10, 2022, this office closed three separate FOIA petitions where documents or responses were provided to the requestor only after the requestor sought relief by filing a petition. In the October 10, 2022 correspondence, this office strongly cautioned FDRPC to produce timely responses to citizens’ FOIA requests, and encouraged FDRPC’s FOIA coordinator to attend FOIA training."
In a response to WDEL on the issue of violating FOIA, Tim Slavin, Executive Director of the FDRPC wrote the following reply:
"The Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation accepts the opinion on the lack of responsiveness to FOIA requests. We apologize to Ms. Lindsay [sic] and are taking measures to ensure a more efficient method for responding to such requests in order to ensure transparency in the conduct of our business."
Documents reviewed by WDEL show that former FDRPC Executive Jeff Randol, who submitted his resignation in January, 2022, but who didn't vacate the property he lived in until the end of June, 2022, still owes the FDRPC nearly $12,000.
Randol was the subject of eviction proceedings launched by the FDRPC. He was supposed to have vacated the property at the end of March.