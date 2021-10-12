On Monday, the countdown to Thanksgiving marked just 45 days away, and the Food Bank of Delaware is ramping up its efforts to make sure every family that needed assistance filling a table with a fitting meal around which memories could be made received the help they needed.
"You start hearing people do all the countdowns for the holiday season, and it's amazing to me that we're already mid-October and Thanksgiving is just so close," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "We kicked off our Thanksgiving holiday food drive [Monday]. As you can imagine, we look to help people put food on their table every day throughout the year, but the holidays hit a little extra hard for some folks."
As the holidays approach, Feeding America estimates 114,000 Delawareans will be food insecure this year. That's a lot of people who will miss out on those special holiday moments, with family gathered around a table full of warming food, if they receive some assistance.
"I think of my own family, and my childhood and growing up and sitting around the table with with family and friends and distant relatives that all gathered to count your blessings," Kanefsky said. "At a time like this, when you're finding yourself down and out, and don't know that you're going to have another meal, let alone a Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings, it puts an extra emphasis on what you're missing. I think, for [the Food Bank of Delaware], that only strengthens our drive to make sure that we're helping those folks have a holiday meal, and be able to count their blessings, just like the rest of us."
The one highlight in such a despairing outlook, Kanefsky said, is how those in Delaware who have the ability consistently turn out to provide that assistance for those who need it. Because of that willingness to help, providing all those meals is not unachievable, she said.
"The outpouring of community support that we enjoy, the neighbors that help us, provide hope for so many," Kanefsky said. "I don't think it's insurmountable to say that we would be able to serve those folks that need us."
The number of people who are food insecure has only risen, with the COVID-19 pandemic shining a light on the vastness of the situation, and unveiling the food bank's existence to those who possibly could have used hep before, but didn't know the organization was there.
FBD will be having both a physical drive in 2021, with drop containers available for those who would like to collect goods at a business within a community, but also with containers at the food bank's own facilities in Newark at 222 Lake Drive and in Milford at 1040 Mattlind Way, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But the pandemic also created a world where much needed to be accomplished virtually, and the engagement Kanefsky said the organization saw online led them to maintain that digital presence even as pandemic restrictions ease.
"If you got through the last two years and didn't learn something, shame on you, right? But we, just like the rest of the world, had to pivot so many of the ways that we've served our neighbors, and one of the things that we implemented last year was a virtual food drive," she said. "We are continuing the virtual food drive because we know that there are some people that are still uncomfortable coming in person, there are still people that want to help."
Those who would like to do donate online, or organize their own drive benefitting the Food Bank of Delaware, can do so at FBD.fenly.org. The most commonly needed items to round out a holiday meal are listed as:
- Applesauce
- Cranberry sauce
- Oatmeal
- Cold cereals
- Pudding mix
- Canned pumpkin
- Graham cracker pie crust
- Canned gravy
- Rice
- Macaroni and cheese
- Mashed potatoes
- Stuffing
- Hearty soups
- Corn muffin mix
- Canned sweet potatoes and yams
- Canned peas and green beans
- 100% fruit juice
- Hot chocolate
- Coffee and tea
- Evaporated milk
- Turkey pans
- Frozen turkeys, which must be dropped off to Newark or Milford warehouses
"Anything that you might think of you, that you would go through a grocery store and pick out for yourself, for your family, they're needed by every family," Kanefsky said.
The organization will ensure all donations end up to someone who needs them, but to ensure Thanksgiving delivery, Kanefsky requested donations be made by Thursday, November 11, 2021.