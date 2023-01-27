It's called The Kitchen School and on Thursday, January 27, 2023, it graduated its first class in a ceremony at the Food Bank of Delaware in Glasgow.
The Kitchen School is a program designed to offer free specialized training to provide employment opportunities in the food service and hospitality industries for adults with disabilities.
Five students were in the first graduating class who completed a 12 week course.
The first six weeks consisted of group instruction and individualized training at the Food Bank's industrial kitchen at their Glasgow site, while the second half of the program was on site job coaching.
Instruction included kitchen safety, sanitation procedures, and hands-on cooking skills training, with an opportunity to earn a ServSafe® Food Handler Certification.
The Kitchen School is a partnership between the Food Bank of Delaware, the Delaware Restaurant Association, and the Delaware Department of Labor.