The Food Bank of Delaware is hosting drive-thru mobile pantries in all three counties this week for Delawareans impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one food box per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.
The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.
All events start at 11 a.m., but have begun early in the past due to high demand creating traffic concerns.
Here's the schedule:
Sussex County
When: Monday, August 3 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Register in advance: AugSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com
New Castle County
When: Wednesday, August 5 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Glasgow High School, 1901 South College Avenue, Newark
Register in advance: AugNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com
Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340054
Kent County
When: Friday, August 7 starting at 11:00 a.m.
Where: Dover International Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover
Register in advance: AugKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com
Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340350