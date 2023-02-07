The Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off a program aimed at tackling hunger in the state - Souper Bowl I.
"It's common amongst food banks and food pantries throughout the country, but here in Delaware we have not done it before," said Food Bank spokesperson Kim Turner.
The program was announced prior to the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC Championship, but now that the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the Food Bank is confident their Souper Bowl will benefit.
"Eagles fans are the best fans in the country," said Turner. "They are very passionate about their team so we hope that they're also passionate about helping our community, and especially those who are struggling to put meals on the table."
With so many Super Bowl parties being food-centric, Turner said it's a good time to remind people that not everyone can afford excess party appetizers like wings and nachos. Some can't afford the basics.
"There's so many people in our community who are struggling to make ends meet," said Turner. "There's more than one-hundred thousand food insecure Delawareans. One in seven kids are food insecure."
The Food Bank has drawn up a game plan for those hosting Super Bowl watch parties:
- Throwing a Super Bowl party at your house? Ask each person to bring at least one can of soup with them
- Run a restaurant or bar that is hosting a Super Bowl party? Consider offering a small discount to everyone who brings a can of soup with them to donate
- Have a neighborhood clubhouse? Set up a collection box for residents to deposit their soup donations
- Churches, collect cans of soup at Super Bowl Sunday services
Donations can be dropped off at specially-marked Super Bowl collection boxes at the Food Bank's Newark and Milford locations. If more than 20 bags are collected the Food Bank will arrange a pick-up.
The Food Bank's goal is to collect 2,023 pounds of soup by February 16th.