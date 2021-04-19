The Food Bank of Delaware, which has played a vital role feeding an influx of Delawareans during the coronavirus pandemic, has a new leader.
Cathy Kanefsky, who served as Chief Development Officer for Nemours/A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, is taking over as President and CEO, at a time when demand for food and the Food Bank's services remains strong. The organization has distributed more than 18 million pounds of food to Delawareans in need over the past year.
The board of Directors for the Food Bank said Kanefsky was chosen to lead the non-profit after an extensive search process. Her first day on the job is May 3, 2021.
"I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware,” said Kanefsky. “I have spent my entire career serving mission-focused organizations that provide hope. The mission of the Food Bank grabs my heart. This past year has brought uncertainty to many Delawareans, perhaps for the first time. I am beyond impressed by the way the Food Bank of Delaware has responded in a time of heightened crisis. I am excited to leverage my experience as a leader to maximize the strengths of the Food Bank of Delaware. The idea of a community free of hunger is powerful. I am energized to know I can play a part in making that vision a reality.”
The search that resulted in Kanfesky's selection began nearly a year ago when longtime president and CEO Patricia Beebe abruptly resigned. No reason has ever been given for her departure from the organization.
“We had a tremendous response,” said Board Chairman Andy Larmore. “Cathy’s energy and passion for helping others and empowering and developing employee teams made her a standout for the role of President and CEO. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Cathy as we start this new chapter.”
Kanefsky has more than three decades of non-profit experience, having served as vice president of Chapter Development for Autism Speaks, Inc. as well as executive director of the March of Dines in Delaware.