The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive-thru mobile pantry in each Delaware county next week.
The events are open to Delawareans only, with required proof of residency (state-issued ID, utility bill, SNAP benefits card, etc.), and those who attend are asked to make sure their trunks or back seats are clear for easy loading by volunteers.
The events will take place at the following dates and places, all starting at 11 a.m.:
Monday, September 13 - Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown - Registration
Wednesday, September 15 - Dover International Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance) - Registration
Friday, September 17 - Delaware Tech-Stanton, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark - Registration
The Food Bank of Delaware reports they can serve up to 750 households during each event, and it is recommended you register in advance.