The Food Bank of Delaware will host another round of drive-thru pantries beginning Friday, June 19, 2020.
St. Georges Technical High School near Middletown will be New Castle County's site. The school is located at 555 Hyett's Corner Road. You can pre-register here.
On Monday, June 22, Woodbridge High School (14712 Woodbridge Road, Greenwood) will be Sussex County's site. Pre-registration is available.
The last stop, Wednesday, June 24, will be at Dover International Speedway (1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover). Attendees are asked to use the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino Entrance off of Route 13. Pre-registration is available.
All three events begin at 11 a.m., and the Food Bank asks that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared so they can load food with minimal interaction. Public restrooms will not be available.
Service is first-come, first-served, with assistance limited to one per household, with proof of ID and Delaware residency required.
The Food Bank said they are prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry.