With the pandemic and subsequent economic impact, there's a greater need than ever for the Food Bank of Delaware's annual holiday food drive, but even with the challenges presented by COVID-19, they're finding ways to help.
"Every year we conduct our holiday food drive and, traditionally, we have dropped off lots and lots of barrels to businesses and schools and different organizations throughout the state, and then we would go back out and pick up those donations," said Kim Turner. "Well, with COVID, everything is changed. Demand for food assistance has increased significantly. So we are hoping to better use our resources of drivers and staff and feel, instead of driving all over the state to take up a collection barrel or drop one off, we're hoping to use those driver resources to conduct more food distributions in our community--so our food drive has gone virtual this year."
Despite a new look, the move to a digital format will make it easier than ever for those who have the means to contribute to to the drive.
"The virtual food drive mimics your typical online shopping experience...People will just place items in their shopping cart, typical things that can be found at the food bank, and all of that money raised, we then can turn around and purchase food at the wholesale cost that we enjoy," Turner said. "The food bank's buying power is much more significant than your or my buying power at the grocery store. And we're really excited about this virtual food drive...If people do want to donate food, physical food items to the holiday food drive, we are just requesting that people would deliver the donations directly to the food bank versus us driving out to pick them up."
The food bank has two locations--in Newark and Milford--open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. where contact-free in-person donations can be made. Donations are collected everyday, so nothing sits out overnight. They're looking for anything holiday-related.
"We always say the items that you and I enjoy around our Thanksgiving table is what we're looking to get out to families in need," Turner said. "So things like boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, frozen turkeys--we would advise that somebody bring the frozen turkey inside our building versus putting it into the drop-off location--canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin. Those are the items that we would be looking to get out to families in need."
And even with monetary donations, a little bit goes a long way.
"With every dollar donated, we can provide three meals to people in need. Our buying power is significantly better than the typical shopper, so we enjoy wholesale prices, and also our membership in the organization called Feeding America opens up other buying opportunities. We can work with other food banks to try to get the best price possible on needed items."
And if Delawareans find themselves able to help families in need, it's a critical time due to the pandemic.
"Since March, the demand for food assistance has nearly doubled," she said. "We know that there are a lot of families that are hurting, that are struggling to make ends meet. Every day, we meet people who say, 'I've never needed to do something like this, what do I need to do?' So there definitely are a lot of people hurting in our community. Prior to the pandemic, there were little over 121,000 food-insecure Delawareans. As a result of the pandemic, a Feeding America study anticipates that there will be more than 50,000 additional food-insecure Delawareans."
If you're able to contribute, head to fbd.fenly.org and make the holiday season for a family in need.