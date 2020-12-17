The nor'easter has forced the Food Bank of Delaware to postpone Friday's food distribution effort at Frawley Stadium.
The drive-thru mobile pantry will now take place Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the same location, at 11 a.m.
In the past long lines have been reported at Food Bank of Delaware mobile pantry events, prompting them, at times, to begin food distribution early to help with traffic control.
You can preregister for the event, by clicking here, however, the non-profit notes pre-registration does not guarantee service.
Proof of Delaware residency is required.