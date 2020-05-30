Two state representatives are asking you to give to help Delaware's most COVID-19-vulnerable residents this week.
Cash donations given this Tuesday at Zingo's near Wilson Elementary and Wednesday at the Lantana Acme will be multiplied, said Pike Creek Valley/Hockessin Republican Mike Smith.
"We have donors that are willing to match dollar-for-dollar to get these isolation gowns for our most vulnerable, and our loved ones and neighbors in these long-term care facilities, and we have another donor who's willing to match dollar-for-dollar to get the sanitizers, so [with)]every dollar you give, you're doubling that impact," said Smith.
Donations of personal protective equipment and non-perishable foods will also be accepted from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Fellow Republican Mike Ramone is co-hosting the event to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware and Donate Delaware.