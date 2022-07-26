The University of Delaware's UDairy Creamery has issued a food safety notice for a dozen ice cream varieties sold at the South College Avenue store between July 14th and 24th.
The University said it was notified by a supplier of a potential ingredient quality issue.
Out of an abundance of caution, the University is asking customers to dispose of the products, which were sold in both pint and half gallon sizes.
Here is a list of the ice cream flavors and lot codes:
Delaware River Mud Pie Lot #220714
Tona Toffee Lot #220717
All Nighter Lot #220718
Mint Chocolate Chip Lot #220718
Cookies & Cream Lot #220719
Cookie Dough Dynamite Lot #220719
Vanilla Lot #220720
Blissful Bing Cherry Lot#220719
Butter Pecan Lot #220721
Peanut Cocoa Loco Lot #220722
Raspberry Cheesecake Lot #220722
Mint n’ Cookies Lot #220722
The University said no injuries or illnesses have been reported, but anyone who is feeling ill after consuming the product should contact a medical professional.
Customers can contact the Creamery for a refund at 302-831-0999 or via email at udairycreamery@udel.edu.
The flagship Creamery location will be closed for several days as UDairy will be making new batches of ice cream to replace the product that was discarded.