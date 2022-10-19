Making lemons into lemonade has described Corie Priest's life in the last several years.
Living in poverty and eventually becoming incarcerated, Priest knew that making a difference in his own life as well as other's lives was possible.
On October 19, 2022, he officially received the American Civil Liberties Union's 2022 Kandler Award for his work helping convicted individuals clear their records, readjust to the world outside of prison, and avoid returning to jail.
Having a criminal record prevents people who have gotten out of prison and jail from varying opportunities, such as job placement, being rejected from rent or loan approval for a home, and even potentially having issues with child custody or purchasing a vehicle.
Setting those obstacles aside, readjusting back to social norms can also be extremely difficult for some inmates as well, as life inside and outside of prison are vastly different; relationships can be damaged with loved ones after being convicted.
These issues can be possible reasons for why recidivism-- or the act of returning to prison or jail (whether it's the same or different types of charges)-- can be a common response after people have been released.
"Going to jail is really what really was a game changer for me," says Priest. "When I was in jail, I realized I was an advocate. I was something to and for everybody. [I] figured I could come home and do the same thing and be impactful in people's lives."
The Kandler award is given each year to individuals who have made major impacts regarding social and civil issues in Delaware, like Priest.
"For me, this is sort of a dream come true," says Priest. "For me, it's the Nobel Peace Prize of Delaware."
Rebecca Lowe was the other winner of the Kandler award for 2022 for her activism in reproductive rights; she will be recognized for her work and award at another event, according to ACLU executive director Mike Brickner.
Lowe is an adult program coordinator and development director at the Lewes Public Library, as well as being the co-founder of the Women's March in Sussex.
After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, making access to abortion not a Constitutional right, the First State Abortion Fund was created, with Lowe at the forefront as a board member.
Helping establish the program, Lowe helps individuals access the reproductive healthcare assistance they need or want in the state of Delaware.
"At the ACLU, we're working every day on those reproductive freedom issues and we're so glad that we have [a winner] that reflects some of our priorities of our organization," says Brickner.
According to ACLU associate Meera Devotta, the awards also help people that want to get into advocacy and helping the community.
"There are so many people that want to get involved and just need the channel to do so, so these kind of events really provide that opportunity for networking," says Devotta.
Devotta works entirely on helping people learn about voting, educating themselves on how to vote, the technicalities and misconceptions about voting, and other related issues.
While she does not try to establish any bias on whom a voter will cast their ballot for, Devotta wants people to be well-informed, which comes across loud and clear.
Her work with ACLU allows for her to take part in events like the Kandler Awards. She says that the event helps some people who are unsure of what issue they'd like to work on learn further about what they could be passionate about, while also giving them the tools to know how to carry out the work and connecting them with individuals working towards the same goal.
Varying issues are highlighted by ACLU, as their work has been changing the lives of Delawareans -- just like Priest and Lowe -- in big and small ways.
The ACLU has recognized supporters of civil liberties with the Kandler Awards since 1985.