Coming out of the pandemic, officials across the state continue to look for ways to aid those most impacted. On Friday, New Castle County leaders announced a new three-pronged proposal to prop up small businesses struggling with recovery.
"We're talking about commercial revitalization, revitalizing this corridor, and several vitally important corridors across our county, that we all know have been underserved for generations," said County Executive Matt Meyer from the parking lot of Claymont's Holly Oak Plaza. "This is a unique opportunity."
The three points of interest--all proposals until they're officially passed by New Castle County Council with seven affirmative votes--include addressing several issues brought to light by the pandemic, and utilizing a portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help bring them to fruition.
Those items include:
- Making permanent certain temporary changes to parking restrictions and outdoor permitting for spaces where consumers sit down for an experience that were introduced during the pandemic.
- A $1 million ARPA-backed fund to help small businesses compete in the online landscape against giant corporations with deeper resource pools.
- Beautification projects and front-facing facades for certain corridors to make them more appealing for visitors.
"People think that the economy crashed and it's quickly recovering, but that's not really what's happening as much as the economy is accelerating," Meyer said. "Because the economy's accelerated 10, 20 years of advancement, really, within a few months last year with all this business suddenly going online, the largest companies, the Amazons, the eBays, the Teslas...they were able to respond much quicker. They had the resources to get out there and it really, really squashed a lot of the little guys where, suddenly if you have a nice little boutique store, people weren't buying from you. They were buying from the Amazons."
With the $54 million in ARPA funding headed to the county this year, Meyer said this was the perfect opportunity to help make every corridor look like those "in Greenville, Centerville, some of the most beautiful parts of our county."
No one is better prepared to lift up their community than those in Claymont, said New Castle County Councilman John Cartier (D-Dist. 8).
"I just want to tell you, there is no commercial corridor in unincorporated New Castle County capable of absorbing the ARPA funds, putting them to use, and propelling this community forward, as well-organized as we are here in Claymont," Cartier said. "And you're seeing evidence of that in front of you today."
Small businesses within communities are also some of the most deserving of support after all they tried to do to survive the pandemic while also keeping customers safe while adopting and adapting to an ever-evolving landscape as more was learned about the virus impacting the world.
"It's so wonderful to see so many of our businesses that made it through this pandemic. When tough times came, our businesses, they did food drives. They worked with us, they worked with the county. When the county brought in testing, when testing turned into providing vaccines, all of you came together," said state Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Dist. 7). "Our partnership between our wonderful New Castle County and the state is how we are bringing forward opportunities like this for our small businesses."