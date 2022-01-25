It has been a winter of near-misses for New Castle County snowlovers, although better for Kent and Sussex residents, but once again forecasters are indicating a chance of a significant snowfall near the end of the week.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center published a map Tuesday, indicating a 30-50% chance of what would be a measurable snow in both the Friday and Saturday windows, although the higher percent chances -- 50-70% and 70-90% were saved for Eastern New England.
The key is the potential merging of two expected low pressure systems, one that should be diving through the southern Great Lakes, and a second that is expected to exit the southeast coast.
If they merge at the right time, it would send the southern low up the coast, and then it would be a matter of how close to the coast that happens to determine whether any snow, or how much, could happen along the I-95 and immediate coastal corridors.
Earlier this winter, a setup worked right that gave Smyrna 14 inches of snow, but one projected two weeks ago ended up crossing west of Delaware, providing a brief snowfall and then heavy rain.
A storm last weekend didn't ride far enough up the coast, and only clipped extreme southeastern Sussex County with about an inch, while giving heavy snow and freezing rain to the Tidewater of Virginia and coastal Carolinas.
The Mount Holly office of the National Weather Service wrote the European model is trending closer to the coast, while the American GFS model is more off the coast.
That office has not issued any snow maps, and typically wouldn't until 72 hours out for a storm, which means even early snowfall projections on their maps wouldn't come out until some point on Wednesday.
It's supposed to remain cold before and after the potential storm, with highs not projected to reach freezing Wednesday or Thursday, and then again Sunday after the storm. Lows could drop to 13 degrees Wednesday night in Northern Delaware, according to the NWS.