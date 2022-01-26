The National Weather Service believes a coastal storm could drop up to a foot of snow in parts of Delaware, or perhaps still mostly miss completely, this weekend.
A storm is expected to work its way off the southeast coast Friday, and eventually merge with a low pressure system diving down from the Great Lakes, but when and where that happens remains critical, according to the NWS Forecaster Discussion posted Wednesday afternoon.
As often in Delaware, the track will be crucial, if it edges a little further west, snow totals could go up, while if it goes even further off the coast, little to no snow could fall throughout most of Delaware.
Notably, the National Weather Service has yet to issue a Winter Storm Watch, even though the beginning of the storm is now within 48 hours of starting. That would be issued if conditions were favorable for the storm.
The key word there appears to be "favorable", as NBC10 meteorologist Brittany Shipp placed Kent and New Castle Counties in the "possible" category for at least three inches of snow, while Sussex County made it into the "likely" range.
Key messages for the late week winter storm with our colleagues at @NWSNewYorkNY #njwx #dewx #pawx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/3FUEUFSaiy— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 26, 2022
A map issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon focused on the probability of at least six inches of snow from the storm.
The highest total in Delaware was 71% in the Bethany/Fenwick Island area of extreme southeastern Sussex County, 59% in Dover, while Wilmington was at 40%, and Newark and Hockessin are in the 30s.
The NWS' first map for projected snowfall issued Wednesday afternoon put Sussex County southwest of Georgetown in a general 8-12" range, Dover, Milford, and western Sussex in a 6-8" stripe, Wilmington and Middletown in a 4-6" range, with Newark and extreme northwest New Castle County at 3-4", emphasizing what could be a sharp cutoff that will likely move east or west before the actual storm hits.
A potential miss is also not out of consideration.
The National Weather Service is giving Wilmington a 20% chance of not receiving a measurable snow (at least 0.1"), and that number drops to 11% in Bethany Beach.
DELDOT told WDEL they are planning to starting pretreating Delaware's roadways with a brining solution Thursday, getting them ready in case of the storm.