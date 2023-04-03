A former administrator at Middletown High School has been arrested by New Castle County Police and charged with sexual solicitation of a child.
39-year old Darrell Sams, Junior, of Camden-Wyoming was arrested on Friday, March 31, 2023, in connection with sexually inappropriate text messages he allegedly sent to a 17-year old former female student in June, 2022.
County police said the arrest was made after police executed a search warrant at his residence.
In response to an inquiry about Sams' current status, Appoquinimink School District released the following statement to WDEL News:
"The Appoquinimink School District is aware of the arrest of former Middletown High School administrator, Darrell Sams. In November 2022, Appoquinimink School District received reports of misconduct involving Mr. Sams. The District immediately referred the matter to police for investigation, consistent with District policy. Although the District does not comment on personnel matters, Mr. Sams is no longer employed by Appoquinimink School District. Allegations of this nature are handled with the utmost seriousness and concern. The District continues to work with New Castle County Police and the Department of Education regarding this matter. The wellbeing and safety of our students remains our top priority. If anyone in the community has more information they would like to share, they are encouraged to contact New Castle County Police."
Police said they do believe there "might" be more victims, and they are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of similar actions by Sams to contact Detective Rodney Stearne at 302-395-8068 or email at Rodney.Stearne@newcastlede.gov.
Sams was issued a no-contact order and released after posting $60,000 cash bail.