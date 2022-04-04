Delaware has stayed in the coaching family to fill their women's basketball head coaching vacancy.
Sarah Jenkins, who served as an assistant and then associate head coach for Natasha Adair at both Georgetown and Delaware before spending last season at Penn State, has been hired as the fifth head coach in Delaware women's basketball history.
Jenkins replaces her former boss, who took the head coaching job at Arizona State last month.
She inherits a roster in flux, as two-time CAA Player of the Year and Honorable Mention All-American Jasmine Dickey announced she will enter the upcoming WNBA Draft, and veteran leaders Paris McBride, Ty Battle, and Lizzie O'Leary are also graduating.
Penn State had a tough 2021-22 campaign, finishing 11-18 in Jenkins' only season on the staff.
Jenkins played four seasons at Georgetown, and ultimately returned to her alma mater to coach following eight seasons at various high schools.
She's mostly been around success as a coach, with the Hoys going to back-to-back WNITs, and then being on the staff of Delaware's run to the WNIT semifinals in 2021.
"To come back to Delaware and lead the women's basketball program is an exciting moment," Jenkins said in a statement.. "I am beyond thrilled to return to Delaware and take over as the head coach of one of the top programs not only in the Colonial Athletic Association but the region. I am excited to build upon the championship culture that has been established and can't wait to get started."
Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak also spoke about Jenkins in the release.
"She embodies our core values and believes in our mission. Sarah brings excellent experience and a commitment to developing young women on and off the court, a passion for the game of basketball, and knows how to win. I know we have found the right person to build upon our success on and off the court and I can not wait to partner with her to achieve that success!"
Jenkins becomes just Delaware's third head coach since Tina Martin took over in 1996. Martin led the Blue Hens through 2016-17, with Adair leading the program the last five years.