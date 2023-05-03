The first female African American astronaut in space will tell her stories to the University of Delaware's newest graduates later this month.
Dr. Mae Jemison, a 6-year veteran of NASA's space shuttle program, is the commencement speaker for the May 27 ceremony at Delaware Stadium.
Jemison flew on Endeavor in 1992, working on experiments involving weightlessness, life sciences, and material science.
She later focused on education, founding The Earth We Share space camp for 12-16 year olds, and set up space education programs for middle school teachers.
Jemison also appeared as the first astronaut on the Star Trek TV Series, and was part of the Lego Women of NASA kit.